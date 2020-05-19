The overall response rate to the 2020 Census in Pennsylvania was 62.4 percent as of Friday, of which 49.5 percent was submitted via the internet.
By comparison, the state’s final response rate in the 2010 census was 70 percent.
The Census Bureau divides counties and townships into areas called tracts, which are small geographic boundaries created based on population. Tracts are relatively permanent, but a tract with a population higher than 8,000 will be split and a tract with less than 1,200 will be merged with another.
Clearfield County has a total response rate of 56.6 percent, with 37.3 percent being submitted online, and a 2010 total response rate of 64.2 percent
In Clearfield County, Pike township has the highest return rate at 72.5 percent, with Penn and Graham townships following closely with about 69 percent each. Pine and Karthaus townships have the lowest return rates of any township, with 16.4 and 25.1 percent respectively.
Looking at tracts, the eastern half of Sandy Township, which includes Treasure Lake, has the lowest return rate of any tract at 36.5 percent. The western half of Sandy Township, excluding DuBois, has the highest rate of return with 73.1 percent, balancing out the township as a whole with an average return rate of about 49 percent
DuBois as a whole has a return rate of about 65 percent and is split into two tracts that mirror the total. Clearfield is at 58.4 percent in response rate, and is also split into two tracts; the eastern has a 55 percent and the western has a 62.8 percent return.
Jefferson County has a total response rate of 55.1 percent with 42.3 percent being submitted online, and a 2010 total of 70.5 percent.
Winslow Township, which is also its own tract, is showing the highest return rate in Jefferson County at about 70 percent, showing a spike in returns at the beginning of May. Looking at other townships, Bell, Pinecreek, and Washington townships are all close to 70 percent as well.
The northern tract has the lowest rate of return of any in Jefferson County at just 36 percent. The lowest areas of return in this tract are Heath, Polk, and Barnett townships. Heath Township has a response of three percent, and only had a total response in 2010 of 21 percent. Snyder Township has the highest response of this tract, with about 64 percent.
Most of the county is above a 60 percent response rate.
Elk County has a total response rate of 61.5 percent with 49.1 percent being submitted online, and a 2010 total of 68.1 percent.
The highest response in Elk County, and the entire Tri-County area, is from the St. Marys area with a 77.2 percent response rate overall. This area is broken into three tracts. The western has 76 percent, the northeastern has about 72 percent and the southeastern has 80 percent. Many of the responses in this area were returned before Census Day on April 1. Fox and Horton townships also have higher than average return rates for the county with about 75 and 68 percent respectively.
The lowest area return rate is the Benezette area, with only a five percent return rate. Despite Elk County’s having the highest overall return rate of the three counties, primarily that is thanks to the St. Marys area. Much of the rest of the county falls below a 40 percent return rate.