HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday an increase of 839 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 108,264 cases statewide. Of these, 3,036 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 20 and July 26 is 159,495 with 6,398 positive cases.
Approximately 75 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 1,042,424 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County remained the same with 116 cases; 94 confirmed and 22 probable. Elk County remained the same with 39 cases; 30 confirmed and nine probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 51 cases; 43 confirmed and eight probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,560, in Elk County, 1,678, and in Jefferson County, 1,883, according to the Department of Health.
There were four new deaths reported statewide Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,122 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 641 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,042,424 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same with 72 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported five new cases for 223 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported one new case for 357 reported cases, and nine deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with five total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 20 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 26 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,157 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,837 cases among employees, for a total of 22,994 at 831 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 4,851 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; four residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.