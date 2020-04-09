BROCKPORT — The Tri-County Mask Makers have grown and evolved since forming a few weeks ago, delivering hundreds of masks like a well-oiled sewing machine.
The group now numbers well over 100 members working to make masks for the Tri-County area. They have completed and delivered hundreds of masks to local organizations in just a couple of weeks.
At the start of April, group organizer Angela Vasbinder made changes to how the group was operating to accommodate the high number of volunteers now participating. She said the group had provided masks for home health service providers, factory workers, and two entire nursing homes by last weekend, along with at risk individuals in the community.
“We’ve been trying to evolve our strategy as our knowledge and resources have evolved, and we’re about to switch gears,” Vasbinder said.
She made a change to the type of masks the group is making, now making kits for masks that include a filter pocket. She made a photo tutorial, and included the web address in each kit to help with any confusion in the assembly.
The group also had about 500 yards of elastic donated to them, which is used for securing the masks.
“We are running low on fabric. We currently have enough elastic to make more than 3,200 masks, but we need more fabric, particularly solid or masculine patterns,” Vasbinder said.
With so many more volunteers, she also started forming community based teams to help with the distribution of kits and supplies. Each kit comes with the pre-cut material for 50 masks.
The meeting locations and times for each community are on Tuesdays and Thursday at;
- Brockway football field 10-10:30 a.m.
- Brookville Flying J 11-11:30 a.m.
- DuBois Sears 12-12:30 p.m.
- Clearfield Peebles 1-1:30 p.m.
- Kersey Angela Huey Park 2-2:30 p.m.
Vasbinder asks that everyone remain in their vehicles and drive up to her to take their kit to minimize contact. If anyone has not finished their kits, they are encouraged to bring any finished masks they have back on the next drop off day.
Donations of fabric and materials can also be brought to the pick-up sites listed.
“I’ll be delivering and picking up until there’s no longer a need,” Vasbinder said.