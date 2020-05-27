BROCKPORT — The Tri-County Mask Makers group began as a small effort to supply the local community with much needed masks, but grew to be an operation that supplied more than 4,000 masks to the area.
With recent changes to the coronavirus response efforts in the surrounding area, the group’s founder, Angela Vasbinder has decided to stop group production for the time being.
“We’re working through our remaining materials, and then we’re going to hit pause and wait to see what happens,” Vasbinder said.
She expects the group to pass the 5,000 mark once the remaining kits are finished and turned back in to her.
The group now has about 50 people who were actively cutting and sewing masks, and others who had repeatedly donated material anytime the group was getting low. Elkland Search and Rescue has donated much of the fabric and elastic to the mask making group.
Vasbinder said the group is no longer accepting individual requests, but will still take requests from medical facilities, nursing homes, and small businesses until she is out of masks. Anyone who needs masks for patients and employees can contact the group at TriCountyMasks@gmail.com or at 814-531-5824.
Vasbinder never expected her efforts to grow to become the wide reaching group it has become.
“I thought I’d find a handful of people. I underestimated how much people want to help,” She said. “I’ve met a lot of great people that I wouldn’t have otherwise.”
She said the hardest part of all of it was figuring out the logistics as the group grew in size. Once she got everyone on a drop-off/pick-up schedule, the project became easier to maintain.
Completed masks are still being collected as the final kits are finished by those doing the sewing, and will be available to those in need.