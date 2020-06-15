TravelCenters of America began responding to the cornavirus with protocol changes quickly when it started spreading in the United States.
According to Tina Arundel, a corporate manager, the company set up a COVID-19 response page on its website with all the current information for customers. Communication with drivers and fleet partners was also increased to ensure they were aware of all the changes to expect when visiting a TA.
The company increased its already strict cleaning protocols with higher frequency and focus on common touch points.
Workers at the Brookville TA agreed having to wear a mask was the biggest change for them. There wasn’t much interruption with the truck drivers still having to haul everything around the country.
Arundel said corporate has encouraged employees to follow the CDC’s recommendations of social distancing and wearing a mask for their own safety. Truck service technicians have been instructed to avoid entering the truck cab unless the repair/work is in the cab.
According to Brookville workers, most truckers did not stay for long when they did stop. The demand for freight to arrive was higher than normal with store shortages, so most would only take care of the essentials.
The TV and game room were both closed at Brookville, so most stops were only for food, gas, and a shower before getting back on the road.
Arundel added that all truck service centers have stayed open and staffed with “dedicated technicians and truck service advisors who not only understand, but are proud of, the integral role they play,” in keeping truckers moving safely during this crisis.
What slowed down the most in Brookville was the traffic of four-wheeled vehicles, according to workers. This went hand in hand with the restaurant, County Pride having to switch to takeout only.
This slow down was most noticeable after people were encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.
Going forward, the company will continue to monitor government guidelines and keep all TA locations safe for everyone. Arundel said corporate is grateful for the support and patience of everyone as the world adjusts to the new way of living.