WILCOX — The Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Wilcox, dedicated to offering a family-friendly place for outdoor activities, has seen a surge in use since its reopening May 15, according to Friends of Twin Lakes Board President Laura Funaki.
Although the board was informed the recreation area could reopen a few days beforehand, Funaki said, they weren’t allowed on the sites to prepare.
The Facebook post announcing the reopening reached nearly 30,000 people, Funaki added.
“We are finally reaching enough people who know we’re open again,” she said.
To think Twin Lakes Recreation Area was closed completely in 2017 is almost unbelievable, she said. The Friends of Twin Lakes group, formed in 2018, has brought the area back to fruition throughout the past couple of years.
“Every parking lot was full, and every picnic table was used,” she said of opening weekend. “People were fishing all around the lake. It was alive again.”
Camp sites were completely booked throughout Memorial Day weekend, Funaki said.
People visiting the lake were so grateful to be there, they even offered to help mow the grass and get the grounds ready, Funaki added. Some traveled from areas like Warren, Bradford and DuBois to spend the weekend there.
Before COVID-19 escalated, Funaki said the group began having meetings with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry.
The recreation area is supposed to open for the first day of fishing season, one of its largest fundraisers of the year, Funaki said. So far, the board has not cancelled any of the musical performances or movie nights scheduled this summer.
As far as safety precautions, each visitor receives a COVID-19 handout, and there are visuals around the site promoting social distancing, as well as expanded sanitizing measures in the bathrooms.
“I am so overwhelmed and humbled by the community support,” Funaki said.
Besides just being outdoors and participating in family activities, Funaki says people also enjoy seeing the backdrop of the mountains and wildlife sightings such as Bald Eagles.