DuBOIS — Two DuBois natives who left their hometown and headed for their sophomore year of college last fall are reflecting on the unforeseen changes they have encountered following the coronavirus outbreak.
Alexis Wray, a nursing student at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, said she was informed last week that all of her classes would be online until March 31. She came home to DuBois for two days before receiving an email stating her classes would be online for the rest of the semester.
“I had to go and get my stuff and move out,” she said. “It was so abrupt and hectic that I didn’t get to say goodbye to my friends. It’s obviously upsetting.”
Because nursing is a hands-on major, Wray says she is worried about not having the in-person benefits of an education. She is also involved in a nursing club and honors society on campus, and was about to be initiated into a nursing fraternity.
Although her housing money will be refunded, Wray won’t get the college experience to which she was looking forward this year, she said.
Danessa Allison of DuBois, who studies Exercise Science Pre-Occupational Therapy at Slippery Rock University, said her spring break was extended for two weeks earlier this month, before classes were converted to online for the rest of the semester March 16.
“I’m worried I won’t be able to learn and retain all the information as well as I do in a classroom,” she said. “The transition to online classes is going to be extremely difficult.”
Allison said it makes her sad to see the SRU campus become a ghost town.
“I’m no longer able to meet with my clubs, or finish my intramural sports seasons,” she said. “It has cut time short with our friends, roommates and professors who we really connected with and enjoyed being around.
“I am fortunate enough that I’m not a senior, but seniors may not even get to walk in a graduation ceremony.”
Allison hasn’t decided yet about whether or not to finish her online courses at the house she rented in Slippery Rock for the year, so that her money doesn’t go to waste, she said.
Both Wray and Allison said the most they can do is try to adjust to a situation they never saw coming, and remain positive.