ST MARYS — A lifetime St. Marys resident and U.S. Postal Service carrier says the community has shown her compassion throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kira Mahovlich has been a U.S. Postal Service worker since April 2016. She attended college for business management and marking, not expecting to end up as a rural mail carrier, she said.
Mahovlich realized she very much enjoyed the job, and being “her own boss” along the route.
The last several weeks were slower for carriers, she said, since businesses were shut down and people weren’t receiving as many bills.
Mahovlich’s daily eight-hour route is 32 miles, delivering to businesses, Walmart and St. Marys Area schools, as well as residents in spread-out locations.
Although people have been skeptical about mail delivery throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahovlich said people may not realize postal carriers deliver lifesaving medications to people daily to people who purchase their medications online — another reason their job is essential.
Mahovlich has grown to call people who live on her route by their first names, and also has gotten to know and love their children and dogs, she says.
“You get to know a lot about your customers, and they get to personally know their carriers,” she said. “People trust us. I love building relationships with people.”
Postal workers also recently drew inspirational quotes with chalk on the side of the Chestnut Street office, such as “St. Marys Strong.”
“We are trying to show some hope in St. Marys, and the post office is the center of town,” she said.
People have also been donating things to the carriers, Mahovlich says, such as hand sanitizer or gift cards. They also receive acts of kindness during the holidays.
“We’re always going to be here for people,” she said.