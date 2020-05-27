RIMERSBURG – Union School District officials decided yesterday (Tuesday) to hold commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 at the high school football field next Wednesday, June 3.
After considering a drive-through ceremony, and even a drive-in ceremony, the state’s easing of restrictions this week will allow Union to host a more traditional graduation program for seniors.
According to school officials, seniors can visit the school between 9 a.m. and noon on Tuesday, June 2 to pick up all their graduation regales, including caps and gowns, and to drop off any school materials. Graduation items will not be available to be picked up on the night of graduation, and school officials note that the gowns will not be ironed, nor will irons be available to use at graduation.
In addition to the gown and 2020 tassel, each graduate will receive four tickets to the commencement program. Officials said that due to COVID-19 restrictions, students will receive those four tickets and no more.
On June 3, students should arrive at the school in their caps and gowns at 5 p.m., and report directly to the football field where they will take part in a closed practice from 5:05 to 6 p.m.
Each students’ four guests will be permitted in the football stadium bleachers beginning at 6 p.m., and they will be escorted to the bleachers, maintaining social distancing, by the school police officers.
All seniors will meet with Debbie Howell-Rainey prior to the start of the graduation for a special presentation.
At 7 p.m., a traditional graduation ceremony will begin, including a senior processional and recessional, a welcome by the class president, valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, commencement address by guest speaker Gloria Dunkle, awarding of diplomas, and the presentation of the Union High School Class of 2020.
The ceremony will be live-streamed for family and guests without a ticket on a Union social media site.
In case of rain, the ceremony will be held on June 5 or June 8.