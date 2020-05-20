RIMERSBURG – When Union High School seniors receive their diplomas this year, they’ll also receive an extra gift to help make up for the turbulent last few months of the school year.
“The kids needs something positive,” said Debbie Howell-Rainey, a parent of one of Union’s 28 seniors.
To help aid to the seniors’ celebrations, Howell-Rainey decided several weeks ago to start an online fundraiser for the Union Class of 2020. The main attraction was one of the Yorkie puppies Howell-Rainey raises. She said everyone who donated, received a chance to win the puppy.
The effort not only raised about $3,000 for the seniors, but the winner of the puppy donated it back, and the dog was given to nine-year-old Danica Lander of Strattanville, who just returned home after spending two months in Pittsburgh’s Children’s Hospital recovering from car crash injuries.
“That little girl was ecstatic to end up with a puppy,” Howell-Rainey said, noting that her daughter and Union senior Madison Mueller-Howell was the one who decided to give the puppy to Danica.
Howell-Rainey said the fundraiser generated enough so that each Union senior will receive a gift of a little more than $100.
“They can use it for whatever they want,” she said, noting that she hopes the money can be distributed to the students when they receive their diplomas on June 3. “It’s nice to give back to everybody.”
Mueller-Howell said the past few months have been disappointing, considering the number of end-of-the-school-year events she has missed.
“I really miss being in school,” she said, “Nobody could have predicted this could happen.”
One of the bright spots, she said, has been being able to see her friends and teachers during online band room lunches.
She said she’s looking forward to graduation, on which school officials are still working on details. Superintendent John Kimmel told those at last week’s school board meeting that one option is to have seniors escorted in a line of cars from Sligo Elementary School to the high school on June 3, where they will one-by-one pull up at the entrance, so that the seniors can get out and receive their diplomas while family take photos.
Howell-Rainey said that if allowed, Danica Lander has been invited to attend.