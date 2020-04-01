RIMERSBURG – Prior to Gov. Tom Wolf announcing on Monday that public schools would now be closed “indefinitely” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, administrators and teachers in the Union School District were already working out plans to continue educating their students remotely.
Last week, teachers were brought back to work to develop online learning plans, as well as take-home packets that students picked up on Friday.
“The teachers at Union High School are ready to transition from face-to-face instruction to remote learning,” high school principal Kris Glosser said. “They are providing students with a combination of learning activities such as online classwork via Google Classroom, educational software students are familiar with using, and self-paced work. Teachers are available to students over Google Hangouts, email, phone, text or any other method that is convenient to both. Some teachers are posting virtual “‘office hours.’ We are also using our school Facebook page to push out messages from our staff to our students.”
On the elementary level, principal Tom Minick said the faculty contacted parents Thursday morning and provided three options for students to receive their enrichment and remediation work. The three options for students in grades 2-6 were an online platform (Google Classroom), e-mail or folders for pick up. Students in kindergarten and first grade received folders.
Minick said the folders/packets were picked up Friday afternoon.
“The collaboration between the staff and families to fulfill the expectation was excellent,” he said. “The teachers love to challenge students and provide work for them, and the families were ready for some consistency in the lives of their children. The information provided by the staff will help in a small way to build a little consistency.”
Glosser noted that while learning has resumed, teachers are not providing for new learning to occur, but rather reviewing content taught in an effort to maintain knowledge and skills until students return. Student participation and work completion will be tracked, but the work will not be graded, at this time.
“If the school closure is extended and depending on guidance from the state, the district may decide to provide planned instruction which would mean assignments would be graded,” Glosser explained.
As for other district operations, superintendent John Kimmel said that meal distributions have been going well, and have been moved to a Monday pickup date.
“We have chosen to prep cold meals for the week for our students and do distribution on a single day to minimize social contact,” he said. “So far, we have had nearly 100 students participate in the service for each delivery/pick-up date. Mr. Cyphert and I have been driving the school van for limited deliveries for those who do not have the capability to pick up food at the school. This service has been well received. Parents and students are very appreciative of the service.”
Kimmel also recognized the district’s custodians, cafeteria staff, office personnel and secretaries who are still working in the schools on a regular basis.
“These people continue to enable the essential processes of our school to function all while still reporting to our buildings,” Kimmel said. “They do a fantastic job, but are often forgotten by our community when we recognize the work being done for our students, school and community. Also, teachers have done a great job of prepping work, materials and resources for our students during this time of closure. Hopefully, we will be able to return sometime in the near future to a somewhat normal school schedule.”
The New Reality
With unperson instruction forbidden, Union officials said their teachers are using a number of ways to connect with students during this difficult time.
At the high school, Glosser gave some examples, pointing to seventh and eighth grade reading teacher Mrs. Culp who is using a variety of online software that students are already familiar with to push out assignments and upload instruction videos reviewing concepts previously taught.
“She also is using Google Slides to provide students with additional instruction via a slide show,” Glosser said. “Mrs. Culp is providing students with online resources such as magazines like Scholastic News, Scope, Action, and Jr. Scholastic which provide students with fiction and non-fiction reading material that focuses on what is happening in the world with students their age and students find very interesting. For students who do not have access to the online resources, Mrs. Culp has added a hard copy of each magazine to the students’ paper packets that go home.”
Life Skills teacher Mrs. Elder has conferenced with each of her students and their families via telephone, Glosser said.
“She has developed differentiated work packets, in the areas of reading, math, pre-vocational and community-based instruction, for each of her students. She has made sure to send home materials needed such as calculators. Mondays are a routine day when the students cook in the classroom. Mrs. Elder has provided each of her students with a box of ingredients to prepare and share a dish with their families at home.”
At the elementary schools, Minick said teachers are getting very creative in how they are interacting with their students online.
Teachers are sending students digital books and stories that they can read, along with questions and quizzes for review.
Third grade science teacher Mr. Louder is using programs that allow for digital lessons and science labs, while sixth-grade science teacher Mrs. Shirey said she is providing “digital lessons from our textbook, digital Science World magazine for up-to-date scientific topics, and interactive websites to review topics we’ve learned this year. I am also providing video clips and a link to a nonfiction ebook collection provided by POWERLibrary.”
Kindergarten students are using the online program ABC Mouse, decodable books and comprehension stories from Reading A-Z.com, writing journals, and flashcards.
Fifth grade English and Language Arts teacher Mr. Salvo said he is asking students to read at least 20 minutes per day and answer five comprehension questions each day.
Even physical education needs are being met. Minick said PE teacher Miss Frederick is asking students to get up and move at least 30 to 60 minutes per day, and has provided a number of online sites that offer a wide range of ideas for staying active .
“I encourage you to use what we all have available — the outdoors!” Frederick told students. “Get out and walk. Take a hike in the woods. Play hopscotch. Play a game of tag. Get out the ball and throw it around. Set up an obstacle course in your house or outside.”