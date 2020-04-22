RIMERSBURG – After several weeks of review work, Union School District students will begin receiving new instruction on Monday, April 27.
The key for the next 27 days of planned instruction, Union superintendent John Kimmel said, is flexibility.
In the new, online learning environment, Kimmel said teachers will need to be flexible with students, and at the same time, students and parents will need to be flexible as teachers also adjust to the new realities.
Kimmel said attendance will be taken for the 27 days from April 27 to June 3, and work assigned to the students will be graded for the final quarter of the school year.
While some teachers already use various online platforms to send assignments to students, Kimmel said the state Department of Education was also offering districts the ability to use additional formats. He said these choices would give teachers the flexibility they need to deliver their class to students.
The district has also been working over the past weeks to determine which students do not have access to reliable internet service, as well as those that need devices to access the online materials.
Kimmel said there are actually very few without access to internet. To help those that don’t have access, he said the district was looking into grants that could help fund the punching of Wifi hotspots. Also, he said, Comcast is offering a 60-day, no obligation service for students.
Those without devices, he said, are being given Chromebooks from the schools.
Kimmel said that while he strongly believes the best education is offered face-to-face in a school setting, the Union staff is dedicated to providing the best quality education as it can in the home, while “understanding that every home is not the same environment.”
“We need to be flexible with those students,” he said.
Also, Kimmel said the district is looking into what it can do to provide a graduation program for the Class of 2020, as well as other end-of-the-school-year activities such as awards day and prom.
“Graduation is the Number One thing,” he said.
Kimmel said he is hoping the schools can be reopened for the start of the 2020-21 school year, but that if they are not, this month-long experience with online instruction will help prepare staff and students for the new school year.
“We’ll be better prepared,” he said. “This will help everyone to find the pitfalls.”
At the school board meeting last Thursday, elementary principal Tom Minick said that awards day is being tentatively set for May 28 if groups are again allowed to gather. Also, he said, kindergarten registration will be held Aug. 10, with kindergarten screenings on Aug. 18-19.