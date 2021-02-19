DuBOIS – Due to travel concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Softball has canceled the “Stand by Her Tour.”
Originally scheduled for June 5, 2020, at Heindl Field, the date was postponed when the 2020 Olympics Games were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Any ticket buyers that did not previously request and receive a refund prior to this announcement have now been issued full refunds. Refunds were mailed last week to the buyer’s address as a check of their original purchase amount.
“We’ve been told if there’s a chance for the event to come back, it’ll most likely be in early summer and at a limited capacity for attendance”, said DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “What we’re looking to do is to offer the previous ticket buyers from the original event the ability to have a first crack at purchasing tickets to any new date we can schedule with USA Softball before the Olympics.”
Suplizio also explained that “[USA Softball] has told us they are not currently scheduling out any tour stops but are still monitoring the pulse of what is going on around the country. Maybe we can look at June if the numbers are lower then.”
“We told them we would be interested in hosting them at a lower capacity of fans if that opportunity presents itself later this year,” said Suplizio.
All outstanding ticket purchases have been refunded and are in the mail first-class.
For any questions or inquiries on refunds, ticket buyers can email customer service at info@heindlfield.com.