DuBOIS – Officials from the USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) and City of DuBois are in discussions about a make-up date sometime in the summer 2021 for the “Stand Beside Her” tour.
Originally scheduled for June 5 this past year at Heindl Field, the date was postponed when the 2020 Olympics Games were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re looking at hosting this incredible event sometime next summer when school is out, graduations and proms are done, and high school playoffs for spring sports are completed,” said John “Herm” Suplizio, city manager for the City of DuBois. “Of course everyone was disappointed when we found out the committee had to delay the games and the tour, but that’s not stopping us from planning the event, and even a better one, for summer 2021.”
The event will feature a double-header exhibition contest between the U.S. team against an opponent to be determined at Heindl Field located in the City Park. After the first game concludes, the second game will take place approximately 35 minutes afterwards.
Fans who purchased their tickets and did not receive a refund for the original June event date will be able to use those tickets for admission to the rescheduled date.
“Once we get the new date announced to the public and communicated to our ticket buyers, we will provide instructions on when tickets will be mailed or picked-up depending on how fans elected to receive their tickets,” said Suplizio.
The tour serves as an opportunity for the WNT to prep for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where the sport of softball returns to the Olympic program for the first time since 2008.
With the return of softball to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games program, the “Stand Beside Her” tour provides much-needed training and competition for the WNT in preparation for the Olympic Games while also giving fans a chance to watch the Red, White and Blue in person, according to information provided by the “Stand Beside Her” tour.
The “Stand Beside Her” message evokes a powerful message of unity aimed to inspire communities to stand beside HER – the members of the WNT, America and the future generation of female athletes.