PUNXSUTAWNEY — Recognizing the importance of the Punxsutawney High School Variety Show to seniors, co-advisors Heather Good and Alicia Weaver have been working to make sure the show goes on – online.
Good initially brought the idea of a virtual reality show to Weaver immediately when school was shut down and the show halted.
“I was doubtful, but her enthusiasm, dedication, and drive to see this show through encouraged me to see her vision,” Weaver said.
Weaver said Good is the tech-mind behind moving the show online, and she encouraged students and staff both that the show would be able to continue.
“We are doing this for the seniors. Obviously they’ve been robbed of many experiences due to the current situation. We wanted to make sure that they still had the experience of participating in their senior class variety show as seniors in Punxsy have done every spring for well over 60 years” Good said.
This year’s show will be “A Million Dreams” and is planned to be released on the district website and YouTube channel on May 26.
The directors began fielding questions from classmates about the show as soon as the school closure was put in place. They student directors felt defeated in the beginning, but proposed the idea of an online show to the advisors and to Principal Jeff Long. The advisors felt they had to come up with something for them after hearing their concerns.
“People who did not graduate from Punxsutawney Area High School may not understand the importance of this show, but Heather and I, who were both student directors of our senior show, community members, parents, and most importantly, students love this tradition. So yes, there will be a Class of 2020 Variety Show “A Million Dreams” to present to the public very soon,” Weaver said.