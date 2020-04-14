Brockway native Mackenzie Bart said ventriloquism caught her interest at a young age when singing along with Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop, one of her favorite childhood television shows.
“I had spent a lot of time growing up at my grandparents who would watch the show with me,” recalled Bart. “My grandma, Jule Pisarchick, is my biggest fan, she says.”
After practicing for hours on end in the mirror, Bart eventually turned in her sock puppets for a professional doll, Roxy. Bart and Roxy began performing at schools, charity events, nursing homes and hospitals across the Tri-State area.
Bart and Roxy first unveiled their talents on the Miss America program, where the duo sang their own custom version of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” which won Bart the title of Miss Ohio 2014. Roxy later joined Bart on the Miss America stage during the 2015 competition in Atlantic City. They walked away winning the Overall Talent award, placing in the final Top Ten, and then appeared on The Today Show and Good Morning America. Roxy was later seen with Bart on Fox’s “The Next Weatherman” Reality Show, which she won and subsequently presented the weather on CNN’s New Day.
After spending some time in Columbus, Ohio where she graduated from Ohio State University, Roxy and Bart headed for warmer weather. Bart joined the weather team at ABC7 in Fort Myers in 2017. During this time, she has covered many different types of weather from severe storms to devastating hurricanes like Irma and Dorian. Roxy still makes an appearance in Bart’s free time. Bart also volunteers for Golisano’s Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida where she makes rounds visiting and performing for the children there.
“Roxy is always the topic of conversation that others ask me about,” said Bart. “I know ventriloquism is a fading art. Either someone is intrigued, or they hate it.”
Bart attributes Roxy bringing both herself and her younger sister, Meme, out of their shells. At one time, Meme was very afraid of ventriloquist puppets but soon became accustomed to her sister’s performances.
Growing up, even Bart herself said she was shy and more reserved than she is today.
“I became involved in our community by volunteering by singing. At the time, I was in elementary school and I was very quiet, but it didn’t bother me to go before a crowd to sing,” she said. “And I know Roxy and my other puppets entertain people. Shari Lewis is definitely a part of the inspiration behind my COVID-19 parody song in hopes of bringing some cheer and brightness to others.”
Bart said she and her family from Brockway are practicing social distancing and, unfortunately, they had to cancel an April trip to visit her in Florida.
“I am always amazed how many others ask of Mackenzie’s well being and recall her and Roxy’s performances with making it a number one topic of conversation,” said Janice Bart of Brockway, Mackenzie’s mother. “My family is very proud of all our children. We encourage them to be their best and promote a strong work ethic. But, with Mackenzie, she is always raising the bar. She aspires to continue her works with visiting the children in longterm healthcare facilities. She enjoys senior clubs and entertains with Roxy whenever asked. I admire how kind, passionate, and caring she is. She is one of those sweet, one-of-a-kind beings who I couldn’t be prouder to claim as mine.”