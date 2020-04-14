Mackenzie Bart is shown performing with Roxy in the Miss America Pageant in 2015. She won the first night of preliminary competition in the pageant in the talent competition with a ventriloquism routine. Her success in the preliminary competition put her into the final 10 on the Miss America stage where she was able to perform with Roxy on live television. Bart was also recognized for her involvement in the STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, program. She was one of five contestants to receive a $5,000 STEM scholarship, which was announced live during the competition.