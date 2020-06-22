BROCKPORT – COVID-19 only delayed the American Legion Veterans Fishing Derby, which had to find a new date due to the closures.
The event will now be held July 11. It is run by the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Toby Creek Watershed Association, with a special dispensation from the Fish and Boat Commission that fishing licenses are not necessary.
American Legion Post 95 Commander Bill Sabatose said that he is glad to be able to continue the event, which was normally scheduled in April.
“We’re really excited,” Sabatose said. “This is our sixth or seventh year, and the veterans who come really seem to enjoy it.”
Area hatcheries will help stock fish, and Sabatose will be bringing in some big fish of his own from his pond. The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon, and lunch will be provided.
“We expect to get veterans from all wars,” Sabatose said. “Any veteran is invited. I think getting out of the house will be good for everyone.”
Sabatose expects that the crowd will be around 200 people, spaced out and following social distancing guidelines. Masks will be encouraged. Sabatose added that veterans should use their own discretion when coming, and if they do not feel well on July 11, they should stay home.
The derby will be held at the Cooperative Trout Nursery at 9456 Route 219 near Brandy Camp.