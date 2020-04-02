BROCKPORT — The Toby Creek Watershed Association veteran’s fishing event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event and fishing rodeo was scheduled for April 25, but has now been postponed until further notice. This is an annual event by the Toby Creek Watershed Association for veterans.
“We used to get about 200 veterans to show up, and we make a pretty good day of it,” said Bill Sabatose, association president.
The event is a fishing derby where no fishing license is required of the veterans, and coffee, donuts, and lunch are often provided. The event promotes camaraderie between veterans and offering help to one another through outdoor activities.
Sabatose said it’s just not safe for the organization to stage the event. The association is considering rescheduling for the end of May, but it will depend on how the pandemic has progressed by the end of April.
“A lot of the veterans look forward to this every year,” Sabatose said.
He expressed regret at having to postpone the event, saying it draws veterans from all around western Pennsylvania.