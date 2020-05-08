DuBOIS — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 DuBois services 18 cemeteries in DuBois and surrounding areas for Memorial Day, according to Commander Dave Gralla.
"We put 2,500 American flags on the graves of our fallen veterans," said Gralla. "We do have a small supply of markers available."
Families of deceased veterans in the DuBois area can contact the VFW Post 813 at 814-371-4124. In case a grave was missed, a flag will be provided.
It is far easier for a person acquainted with the grave site to pick up the flag and place the flag and/or markers themselves, said Gralla.
An older person alone with no one to help or place the flag and/or marker is asked to call Gralla at 814-771-4475 anytime starting on Friday, May 15, and he will see that a flag and/or marker is placed on the proper grave.