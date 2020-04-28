DuBOIS — Miller Home Furniture owner Pam Miller, through a video circulating widely on social media, wanted to send a message to the community about the strength of the locally-owned businesses of the DuBois area during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Stay safe is the most important message,” said Miller about the video. “Community and pride are two of the other words that we used – altogether stay safe, stay home and buy local is the message. The other part of that message, however, is that we live in a community that we love and we’re very proud of and we know collectively as a group of small business owners that we’re going to rally from this and we’re going to come out on the other side even better than we were before.”
Miller said the idea arose through a furniture store owners group she belongs to when another member sent her a similar video done in Oklahoma.
“I thought, what a great idea, we could do that for DuBois so I ended up just really thinking about it but I didn’t act on it. I thought it might be too hard to put together,” she said. “I just kept thinking about it so I decided I’m going to do this.”
Miller ended up writing the script for the video and thinking about which 10 business owners and officials could be highlighted in the video.
“I made a call to all of them and they were all on board,” Miller said. “We filmed on a Thursday morning throughout the day and we were able to get that edited and live by 9 o’clock that night.”
As of Monday, the video has 13,200 views on Facebook.
“All of the people in the video went and took it from there and shared it on their Facebook page, their business pages or their personal page, and it just skyrocketed,” Miller said. “And I want to give a shout out to Riley Meyers, who is a college student and she’s going to Bethany College in West Virginia to be a political science major and she just called me and said, ‘Hey, is there anything I can do right now? I would like to become involved in the community.’”
Miller told her about the project she had in mind and Meyers produced, edited and helped document the video.
“There’s so much uncertainty and there’s so many people that are on unemployment and that have lost their jobs and that are just fearful and afraid,” Miller said. “I think in small businesses we all are so sympathetic to that and we have such a passion for community and the people that live here. And we want them to know that first of all, the communities are what has kept us in business for so long.”
“And I think that from a business standpoint, we all feel the need to make sure that our community still thrives when we’re able to take this turn,” she said. “It’s a confusing time for small business owners and it’s hard to understand the logistics behind whose allowed to be open and who isn’t allowed to be open.”
But Miller said many of the small businesses in the DuBois area have invested in websites where people can still purchase merchandise.
“If they don’t have a website, there’s definitely somebody there manning the phone so if you need a gift card or if you need beauty supply products, there’s all these curbside things,” Miller said. “I think that people forget that and that’s an avenue of being able to keep businesses alive in town.”
Miller said the response from the community about the video has been positive.
“We’ve had so many comments saying, ‘We’re here to support you and we love our community,’” Miller said. “We’re really appreciative to all of the people that were involved in the making of the video because they all took time out of their schedule to do it to send a message.”