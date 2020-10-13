DuBOIS — Beginning Thursday, St. Catherine of Siena Parish of DuBois will release a seven-part video series which ties together today’s culture, the parish’s patron saint, Catherine of Siena, Italy, and COVID-19.
The videos — entitled “Covid, Culture and Catherine” — demonstrate how the saint’s teachings correspond to her experience with a pandemic in the 14th Century and the relevance of these teachings for people today in a similar situation.
This summer, St. Catherine’s seminarian-in-residence, Ben Daghir, formerly of St. Marys and a third-year seminarian at St. Mary’s in Baltimore, Maryland, challenged the parish staff to find new ways to reach their faith communities when they couldn’t meet in person.
This resulted in a virtual Vacation Bible School for 5-10 year olds and this seven-part video series on “Covid, Culture and Catherine” that collaborates short reflections and artistic renderings from parishioners, as well as classical paintings and images from stained-glass windows and aerial photographs of St. Catherine Church’s interior and exterior.
“Not being from the parish, I didn’t know anything about St. Catherine of Siena,” said Daghir. “I learned her whole life was under the reality of fear of pandemics which is obviously very interesting during this difficult year. I thought about life being disrupted this year and how the life of St. Catherine could teach us, as people and as Catholics, to grow in the midst of this difficult year.”
“I remember a very specific moment early on this past summer,” said Daghir. “I was sitting on the rectory porch, which has a beautiful view over downtown DuBois, and was just thinking and brainstorming how to make the most out of an awkward summer in terms of social life. I thought about reaching people through media and how this fit together. There’s still a way to reach people — we could do this.”
Msgr. Richard Siefer of St. Catherine’s was on board with the idea, along with the entire parish staff.
“St. Catherine of Siena lived through three pandemics in her short lifetime,” said Siefer. “Her story is timely, and Ben, a seminarian, thought it was appropriate to share as we live through this pandemic. From this series, we can see how St. Catherine lived through a similar phase in her life.”
St. Catherine had no formal education yet her teachings live on to be some of the strongest writings on the Catholic faith, noted Siefer. She also became a Doctor of the Church but only lived to be 33 years old.
“These videos will connect all these events in Catherine’s life to our own experiences during a pandemic,” said Siefer.
“Also, we have Nick Forsyth at the parish who is talented with technology,” said Daghir. “He said yes to helping right away and was looking for such a project. Despite the awkwardness of this year and how so many plans and ideas just never seem to fit — this idea actually seemed to fit extremely well. And, a few months later, here we are — excited to release this series on St. Catherine of Siena.”
The first of seven parts of the video series, produced and directed by Forsyth, a locally acclaimed videographer, will be released Thursday through Facebook @StCatherineOfSienaRomanCatholicChurch. Each day, a new video will be released. After that, on YouTube, the public will also be able to watch all of them whenever they would like.
Others involved in the project include: Mary Ann Nicholls, Pastoral Associate; Sr. Margaret Park R.S.M. –narrator; Mary Pat Rossi, organist and office manager; Maria Lang –selected artwork –http://marialang.net; Sr. Trish Tyler R.S.M.; and Darrin Gennocro –drone footage.