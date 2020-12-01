DuBOIS — Once again, the holiday season will kick off in DuBois Friday with the annual lighting of the Christmas tree during Brighten The Night, hosted by Downtown DuBois Inc. and Priority First Federal Credit Union. However, this year, it will be a virtual event broadcast from the DuBois City Memorial Park.
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, the board of Downtown DuBois Inc. decided to host this annual event virtually instead of in-person.
“We want everyone to enjoy our annual tradition, but we also want everyone to stay safe,” Linda Crandall, president of the Downtown DuBois board, said.
The community will be able to watch the annual Christmas tree lighting live at 6:30 p.m. Friday on the Downtown DuBois PA Facebook page.
Special guests will include DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who will read “The Night Before Christmas;” Sarah Swope, the Clearfield County Fair Queen, who will help light the community Christmas tree; and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The emcee will be Brennan Bell of Tri County Church of DuBois. Music will be provided by the Lakeshore Singers and Tri County Church.
The online event will be similar to other years.
“The committee that organized Brighten The Night didn’t want to leave anything out,” Crandall said. “We thank them for their time and effort in putting this together and to the city and its crew for their help in decorating not just the tree, but the entire town for the holidays.”
Crandall also noted that many downtown DuBois merchants have decorated their windows for the holiday season.