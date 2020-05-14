CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging is providing a virtual Dementia Friends one-hour information session on Thursday, May 28, at 2 p.m.
Dementia Friends is a worldwide initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia. It aims to transform the way people think, talk and act about the disease. The Dementia Friends session helps individuals learn about dementia and the small ways they can help.
In this one-hour session, persons will learn what dementia is, what it is like to live with the disease and some tips for communicating with people living with dementia.
If interested in attending, please contact the Clearfield County Area Agency on Agency at 814-765-2696 and ask for Julie to register. Registrants will receive a session workbook, and the link to the virtual session.