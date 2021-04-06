DuBOIS — Students and families from DuBois Central Catholic Elementary recently participated in a virtual family literacy event recently.
Through Zoom, students were able to meet Allison Crotzer Kimmel, author of the book “Unbeatable Betty” and former resident of Clearfield, who now resides in California.
Kimmel talked with students about becoming an author, the importance of reading, and shared the inspirational story of Olympic champion Betty Robinson.
At the end of the evening, Kimmel encouraged everyone to find the “Betty” in their own family, complete an interview, and write about their story. The event was sponsored by DuBois Central Catholic, Catapult Learning, LLC and DuBois Area School District Title I.
All students were given a copy of “Unbeatable Betty” to take home and share with their families.
Megan Sheloski, Title 1, Catapult Learning, LLC instructor at DCC stated, “Title I students received books and DuBois Central Catholic purchased books for all other students.”
Kayla Danch, recounted a conversation she and her daughter, third grade student Capri Weyand had to Sheloski.
“Capri was so excited leading up to the event saying, ‘I can’t believe I am going to meet a real-life author!’” Danch said. “When I asked Capri her favorite part, she responded ‘all of it’.” Capri had such a fun experience.”