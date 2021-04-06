Students and families from DuBois Central Catholic Elementary recently participated in a virtual family literacy event recently. Shown in the top row are: Carol Bernat, elementary principal; Megan Sheloski, Title I Instructor, Catapult Learning, LLC; Allison Crotzer Kimmel, author; middle row: Ava Guthridge, DuBois; Tyler Curry, Falls Creek; Capri Weyand, Sykesville; bottom row: Addy Gressler, DuBois; Addyson Jones, DuBois, Harper, Mia and Jase Lougee, DuBois.