DuBOIS — Downtown DuBois Inc. is inviting the community to a huge virtual “get-together” Friday, according to Executive Director Julie Stewart.
More than 40 downtown DuBois businesses are expected to participate, Stewart said. Some of the businesses will take orders for products online or via telephone, while others will have food and other treats for pick-up or delivery.
In addition, Stewart said many businesses will be offering gift certificates to purchase for use later and others are waiting for specific dates and criteria on getting back to business.
Downtown DuBois President Linda Crandall said this will be a great opportunity for the community to use as many of these services as possible to give these businesses a “nice boost.”
Customers can also tag their favorite businesses on social media, check their websites for videos or tutorials, post positive reviews and generally show support, said Crandall, owner of Merle Norman Boutique.
Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent business shut-down, the Downtown DuBois group has been sending information to the business community related to assistance programs, health and safety updates and resources available, but they knew so much more needed to be done, Stewart said.
“Many individual businesses and organizations have created innovative promotions to assist their fellow business owners and the community,” she said. “The Virtual First Friday is another way to get folks together and engaged and rallied around our small businesses. There are several important holidays coming up like Mother’s Day, Teacher Appreciation Week and Nurse Appreciation Week so now is especially important to remember to use our small, local shops and restaurants.”
Referring to the quote, “Remember, who we buy from now will decide who’s standing later,” Stewart said it’s relevant to today’s situation.
For more information about Friday’s virtual event, Stewart said individuals can check the Downtown DuBois PA Facebook page. There are also two contests and a schedule that will continue to develop until Friday.
Downtown DuBois Inc. is a non-profit group dedicated to promoting and enhancing downtown DuBois. It does this through a grass-roots structure of volunteers addressing marketing, beautification, volunteer development and fundraising and economic development to build and grow business and encourage residential growth as well.
Downtown DuBois works closely with the City of DuBois, Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce, Visit Clearfield County, PA Downtown Center and the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Any questions, please call Stewart at 814-375-4769 or 814-591-2570 or email: manager@downtowndubois.com. The group is always looking for ways to interact with and benefit the community, so ideas and volunteers are always welcome.