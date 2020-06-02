REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) English II and Foundations for Life Instructor Melissa Mulhollan began Thursday evening's online meeting by showing appreciation for the school's administration.
Mulhollan, who is president of the teacher's union at Jeff Tech, said she speaks for many when she says teachers are grateful for all Administrative Director Barry Fillman and Principal Melissa Mowrey have done this year.
"I've talked to a lot people in education (about this)," she said. "They have handled this with grace, and handled all of this really well. We have a confident and caring administration."
The school's virtual graduation ceremony, which took place Friday via YouTube, was also a topic of the Jeff Tech board meeting.
The senior class president and valedictorian submitted their speeches for the ceremony, and a photo of all 80 graduating seniors was featured, Mowrey said.
"We are looking into an in-person graduation," Mowrey said, adding that Jeff Tech's gymnasium would not allow for this, though, under current guidelines.
Fillman noted the school's technology and digital media departments were instrumental in putting this together, as well as the teachers.
"Everyone in this place really rallied around the students, and provided the best education they could," he said.
Jeff Tech students will pick up their diplomas Wednesday.
In other news, Fillman said he and Adult Education Coordinator Megan Bundy recently met with Jefferson County Commissioners for a farm-to-table initiative, which would involve training butchers and meat cutters for local initiatives.