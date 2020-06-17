CLARION – Following three months of lockdown, COVID-19 restrictions at the Clarion County Jail have been lifted.
At its June 11 meeting — which was held via social networking site Zoom — the Clarion County Prison Board voted to reinstate in-person visitation and the inmate work release program at the Paint Township Facility.
Visitation and work release have been suspended since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.
“Looking around society, we’re trying to get back to as much normalcy as we can,” jail Warden Jeff Hornberger told prison board members.
In regard to work release, Hornberger said that he would like to see the two inmates previously approved for the program be able to return to work so they could continue to pay towards their restitutions and costs.
“We’d still take the necessary precautions if we did allow them to go out,” the warden said, noting that the inmates’ temperatures would be taken upon their arrival back at the jail after each shift.
He also said that voluntary quarantine of inmates working outside of the facility could be a possibility.
“[Our population] is starting to pick back up, but currently we would have the space to do that,” Hornberger said.
Although he noted initial concerns with inmates returning to work outside the facility, prison board member and Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh said he “gives a lot of faith and deference to the warden on how he feels the risk level is.”
“He’s there every day,” Welsh said of Hornberger. “If Jeff is comfortable with people going to work, or has procedures in place, I would defer to him and be comfortable with that.”
Several other prison board members agreed, and a motion to reinstate work release with proper safety precautions in place passed in a 4-2 vote, with prison board members Commissioners Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley voting in opposition.
With the green light on work release, the prison board’s attention then turned to once again allowing in-person visitation at the jail.
“These inmates have not had any face-to-face contact with their families since COVID-19 started,” Hornberger said, noting that jail staff is fielding calls daily from inmates’ family and friends asking when visitation will resume.
According to Hornberger, inmate visitations are always conducted through glass near the main lobby, so inmates and their loved ones will never have direct contact. He also said the jail could limit the number of visitors in the building at one time, make sure everyone has their temperature taken upon entry and even sanitize the visitation booths after each use.
“As long as we take the necessary precautions, I think we should open visitation on a trial basis,” he said. “Some of these inmates have been in here a long time and they’re wanting to see their family and friends.”
Again, Hornberger’s recommendation was met with support from multiple prison board members, and a motion to allow inmate visitation at the warden’s discretion with safety precautions in place passed in a 4-2 vote, with Tharan and Heasley again voting in opposition.
In explaining their no votes, Tharan and Heasley cited liability and health concerns.
“I’m here to protect the taxpayers and reduce the liability,” Heasley said, noting that county taxpayers would be on the line for any possible medical expenses incurred if someone were to bring the virus back to the jail.
“If everyone in that jail got the virus, we could not afford the hospital bills that go along with it,” Tharan agreed.
In other business during last Thursday’s meeting, Hornberger updated board members on a request from last month to look into remote video visitation for inmates.
“I did get two proposals on that,” he said, noting that one proposal was submitted by CNET and the other by GTL, the jail’s current phone provider.
Hornberger said that the pay-by-the-minute video visits could be utilized in addition to in-person inmate visitations at the jail, which are available for free to family and friends.
“Looking long-term, everyone is saying that COVID-19 might return in the fall,” he said, noting that many jails have already implemented video visitations. “I just want to be prepared if we have to go into lockdown again.”
Following a brief discussion, prison board members expressed interest in hearing a presentation from GTL on video visitation equipment.