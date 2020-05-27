REYNOLDSVILLE — An injured dog seen wandering on Airport Road and in Reynoldsville for two weeks is getting a second chance at life.
A woman spotted the dog on Airport Road on May 8 and posted an alert on Facebook but did not stop because she had a child with her. The post gained attention as others saw the dog, and Animals Matter of Clearfield County got involved.
Animals Matter is a volunteer group that set traps for stray animals to catch and help them. Volunteers named the dog Jefferson for the county he is from, and followed him for about a week before they were able to catch him.
Heather Hoover, a volunteer with the group, went out after the post and began to search, but only found footprints.
More sightings of Jefferson started coming in from several different people near Reynoldsville.
“When we got there Wednesday evening, a lady said he was there for three days hanging around, but they couldn’t get near the dog,” Hoover said.
After a week of chasing sightings of Jefferson, and just missing him, Hoover and Bender caught him in one of their traps at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
“When we set our trap, we always set a camera there that is connected to our phones so we can monitor it. So, if a dog does go in the trap, he’s not in there very long, just long enough for us to get there,” Hoover said.
They were already planning to take Jefferson straight to the vet because he had been seen limping. It was determined that the dog had suffered a total hip dislocation, and arthritis had set in. The severe injury made Jefferson’s future uncertain, as he would have likely been euthanized in a shelter. Instead, Hoover reached out to Kari Coble, president of One Dog at a Time for help.
One Dog at a Time is another volunteer group with which Hoover had volunteered before. Coble agreed to take Jefferson as a stray, and offered to initiate fundraising for his surgery. She raised $3,000 for the surgery.
“When they did the surgery (last) Monday, they said it was very complicated. It was a six hour surgery...” Bender said.
This surgery gave Jefferson a second chance at life, and made him a new dog.
“He’s a completely different dog. Before the surgery he was showing aggression. You couldn’t get close to him. Now he’s licking you, he’s wanting attention,” Benders said. “You can see the happiness in his eyes compared to when we first got him.”