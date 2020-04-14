RIDGWAY — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers of Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies made mornings magical for more than 60 Elk County households this Easter.
BMFNT Founder Amanda Balon said due to having to cancel the annual Easter egg hunt on the farm in Ridgway, they decided to host an “Egg Your Yard” initiative, placing eggs filled with candy and prizes, a special note from the Easter bunny and a $10 gift certificate for horseback riding lessons in the yards of Elk County residents Saturday night.
“We felt very grateful for the support we received,” Balon said. “It was exciting to go out and hide eggs for so many kids.”
Volunteers broke up into five different teams and went on the “egging” adventure, she said, with one of course dressed as the Easter Bunny.
The team of volunteers had a great time, Balon added, and couldn’t wait to read the comments from families Easter morning.
“Adding that little bit of normalcy to Easter for many families was a great opportunity to see many smile,” she said.
Elk County residents flooded the BMFNT Facebook page with photos of children hunting for eggs and with grateful comments, such as “Thanks for helping to start a new family tradition,” said Becki Shreiber. Another comment read, “Thank you so, so much — such a great idea, and the kids loved it.”
Julie Hart said even her 17 and 20-year-olds enjoyed the morning egg hunt.
Amanda Carpin Straub said her daughter, Addie, called it “the best Easter ever.”
Several people also asked if BMFNT would be doing it again next year, Balon said.