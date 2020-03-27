DuBOIS — With schools being closed statewide since March 16 due to the coronavirus, many area teachers and staff members are missing their students. So members of Wasson Elementary School in the DuBois Area School District found a way to connect with their students Wednesday while still keeping social distancing in mind.
“Right after we found out we were to be closed, I saw and shared a video of some teachers in another state driving around their school neighborhoods waving to their students to let them know they still were thinking about them,” said fourth grade teacher Heather Dzikiy.
She received a tremendous response from the school staff to try this same idea.
“Our Wasson school family is very close knit, and our amazing staff works tirelessly to do anything we can for our kids and families,” said Dzikiy. “The extended closure is very hard on us, and we know our sweet students are missing our fantastic school. We wanted to do something for them to show how much we care about them.”
Dzikiy started a Facebook group for her staff and set the date for their “Waving Wednesday.”
“We spread the word through our school PTA facebook page,” said Dzikiy. “I’m almost certain that every teacher and staff member in our building participated.”
Those participating didn’t get out of their vehicles, but their caravan encircled the entire parking area at Wasson. One of the school secretaries mapped a route and they shared that with families as well.
Many of the families tracked their location on Facebook while they were out so that others knew when to be ready.
“Some even gathered — at a minimum 6 feet apart — in parking lots with signs they made to show us they care, too,” said Dzikiy. “We drove and honked and some teachers had even decorated their cars with signs. Many community members and former students came out to wave as well.”
“I thought it was excellent and it showed the love and dedication the teachers and staff have for the children. It touched our hearts,” said Wasson parent Jessica Ellis.
DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark commended the school staff and administration for brightening their students’ days.
“When I found out about them doing it, myself and other officers were out making sure the route was fine,” said Clark. “I watched how the kids were responding to it and it was very nice to see the teachers and staff giving back to the kids in the community. My grandsons watched the parade and were talking about it later that night. They were very excited.”
Danielle Tubbs, a mother of two students, Sophia and Cecilia, who attend Wasson, said when she heard about “Waving Wednesday” she was very excited for her girls to see their teachers.
“I never imagined that I would tear up like I did. Seeing all the teachers and staff take time out of their day to come out and drive around was touching,” said Tubbs. “The smiling and beeping brought smiles to my kid’s face during a difficult and scary time that is confusing for them. Wasson is truly an amazing school, I’ve gotten to know all of the staff over the years and I am so thankful to be part of the Wasson family. Wasson is truly awesome.”
“I think this was an amazing gesture the teachers and staff did for our Wasson family,” said Lindsey Bernardo. “These wonderful people mean so much to our kids and it was so nice to see the smiles that were on their faces. I am a healthcare worker who still needs to be working. My mom, who was a former teacher at Wasson, helped my boys make a sign. The three of them stood outside waving and tossing candy into the cars of the teachers as they drove by.”
Laura Read, an aide in the learning support classroom at Wasson, participated in “Waving Wednesday.”
“I miss the kids and wanted them to see that all of us are thinking about them. I work with fantastic people at Wasson who have become family. I miss them. It was so much fun,” said Read.
Dzikiy said the teachers and staff hope to continue “Waving Wednesday” every week as long as the schools are closed.