SYKESVILLE — A backup in the Sykesville Sewer system was the focus of the Sykesville Borough Council’s meeting this week, along with several other water related issues.
Sewer backup Borough Foreman Brian Williams told council members there is a backup at Kovalchick’s Car Wash with more than two inches of settlement in a pipe. The blockage is believed to be caused by the mud, grease, oil, and other discharge from the car wash.
This issue was also addressed in the Engineer Report from Travis Long of JHA Companies. Council President Michele Yamrick presented the report to council, encouraging review of the Borough’s ordinances related to such flows.
Long recommended that no waste be discharged into the sewer system containing more than 50 milligrams per liter of fat, oil, or grease. He also said there should be no thick substances that may cause obstruction of flow in the sewer system.
Yamrick also recommended that pre-treatment of wastewater from carwashes before discharge to ensure fewer solids in the oil/water separator.
Williams said Long would like to know if an ordinance is in place requiring the car wash to have a holding tank installed when the car wash was built. Long highly recommended an ordinance be put in place if one does not already exist.
Water metersThe borough crew will begin installing meters by appointment in June, which will appear on the water and sewer bills of borough residents next month. The crew will wear protective gear while making these installations.
Winslow Township water
Williams also brought to the council’s attention that Winslow Township is allotted 15,000 gallons per day of water usage, and has been using well over that amount. He added there has been a leak since January and the township has not taken the initiative to repair the problem.
The township is not currently being charged for the extra usage, but Long is working on a formula for charging for such usage.
A motion was made by council member Ron Park to bill Winslow Township for the overages in water retroactively to January. This was passed and will be carried out once a formula is presented.