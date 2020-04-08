DuBOIS — Although schools are closed, the ladies of “We Care for Kids,” an effort led by several volunteers who help DuBois Area School District students in need, will be accepting clothing donations post quarantine.
WCFK President Susan Hassan said the DuBois Area High School clothing closet “Armoire” began holding monthly distribution days again in December last year.
People stuck at home might be cleaning out their closets and searching for a place to donate unwanted clothing items, Hassan said. When the ban on non-essential businesses is lifted, people can drop their washed clothing off at “Luv 2 Sew 4 U” on Beaver Drive in DuBois.
Stacey Kirk of the WCFK group, who spearheaded the DAHS clothing closet effort, also talked to guidance counselors about making a “dress for success” option for students preparing for senior interviews, Hassan said, such as business attire, dress shirts and dresses. The women also restarted the prom closet, collecting gown and cocktail dresses.
Kirk said local stores like TJ Maxx, Ross and JC Penney have been donating clothing and shoes. There have also been countless food and clothing donations from community members, since WCFK has been helping to distribute meals within the district.
The group collects gently-used, clean clothing items and shoes for students of DASD, including the elementary schools. The DuBois Area Middle School clothing closet is called “Cool Threads,” Hassan said.
WCFK also partnered with Square One Community Furniture, which was also collecting dresses for the prom closet during the school year.
“We are finding the longer we are an entity, the more people in the community we are networking with and partnering with,” Hassan said.
WCFK is always looking for new members or volunteers just sorting through and washing clothes, Hassan said.
“We are selective, and make sure we have nice things,” Hassan said. “We had a really good response at the high school.”
To learn more or get involved, contact Hassan at 814-591-4792.