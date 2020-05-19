DuBOIS — This week, Penn Highlands Healthcare invites the community to wear blue in support of staff working at the area’s local health system.
Tuesday through Friday, employees of Penn Highlands will also wear blue as a symbol of strength and unity. “Because so many individuals and organizations in our community have demonstrated support for our healthcare professionals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it was important to us to create an occasion for the community to participate with us,” says Dave Trudell, system director of marketing and communications at Penn Highlands Healthcare.
Penn Highlands also encourages participants to share photos on Facebook using the hashtag #PHHStrongTogether.