DuBOIS — As the DuBois Area School District extends recognition of teacher and staff appreciation week beyond the school buildings, Superintendent Wendy Benton hopes the community will extend a token of appreciation to the teachers, parents and students.
As part of a nationwide movement to wear the color red on Wednesday (May 6), Benton said it’s “Wear rED to support ED.”
“Send a card or email to a teacher to express your gratitude,” said Benton. “Reach out and ask, what can I do to help? Consider contacting a teacher from the past that has made a positive impact in your life.”
After 23 days of online learning, as of April 29, the DASD team continues to meet and exceed those expectations, said Benton, and they are on track to meet the goal of 180 instructional days by June 1.
Benton said several teachers in the district have been spending up to nine to 12 hours a day planning and facilitating online instruction for their students.
“Our DASD teachers and staff have done an amazing job with online learning,” said Benton. “Many teachers have converted spaces within their homes to resemble classrooms. Their dedication shows in their lessons and in the continuous support they provide to families. We have extraordinary professional educators at DASD.”
High school Principal Brian Weible said the success of the online learning would not be possible without the teachers.
“They’re (teachers) going above and beyond,” said Weible. “They’re meeting the needs of the students the best they can. So without them this year, especially, showing the love they have for what they do, this wouldn’t be possible. We appreciate that very much.”
“What I’ve been really impressed with is that basically teachers have had to learn a new way of doing everything and then they’ve really put a lot of work in to do that and make it, not only relevant, but important,” said middle school Principal Darren Hack. “And for kids to do the work that’s needed to do this ... the fact that they’ve had to reinvent what they do on a daily basis has been just amazing. So we’re really appreciative of that.”
“I am so proud and appreciative of our staff for the way they’ve gone about this enormous undertaking of converting to an online learning platform,” said high school Dean of Students Chuck Pasternak. “And the way that they’ve done it and working together and supporting one another and supporting our students and being mindful of the situation and the times. It’s just been very impressive and it makes me very proud.”
“Our teachers never cease to amaze us,” said Wasson Elementary Prinicipal Kathleen Ginther, on behalf of all of the elementary principals. “Their dedication and commitment to quality education is key to continuing to make a difference in the lives of our students. We can’t thank them enough for their hard work and dedication.”
“It’s truly evident in this time of a pandemic how our teachers truly care about our kids,” said middle school Assistant Principal Michael Maholtz. “And they’re doing everything they can to make the kids successful. After this pandemic, we are going to be better educators because of this experience. We’ve stretched our comfort zone and we are learning new technology and teaching strategies. And we will be better because of this.”
Benton expressed appreciation to the teachers and staff for embracing the challenges of online learning and for the sacrifices they have made to ensure that the district’s children continue to learn.
“We never could have reached such a high level of success without the commitment of every person affiliated with our online learning program,” said Benton. “Our teachers, staff and students have achieved a new level of experience with teaching and learning that will propel us into the future and enhance our traditional classroom instructional practices. Although our schools are closed, learning never stops.”