DuBois Area School District administrators are shown wearing “rED to support ED,” as part of the nationwide movement this week to wear red on Wednesday during National Teachers and Staff Appreciation Week. Seated, from left, are: C.G. Johnson Elementary Principal Edward Dombroski, Director of Curriculum/Instruction and Assessment Anne Young, special education Supervisor Torie Sedor; standing, from left, are: Oklahoma Elementary Principal Tammy Cook, special education Director Robert Kriner, Juniata Elementary Principal Barbara Jo Smith and Wasson Elementary Principal Kathleen Ginther.