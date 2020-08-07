PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s not quite business as usual at the Weather Discovery Center, but workers are still offering the best they can during the coronavirus pandemic.
Marlene Lellock said the center has been offering badge programs for Boy and Girl Scout troops again, but is having more interaction with Boy Scouts than Girl Scouts.
“The Girl Scouts seem to have some restrictions, they don’t want them traveling out of their home counties,” Lellock said.
These are the only programs being offered at the center right now, as general public programming is not being planned. Lellock said this might change in the fall.
All of the upcoming programs are listed on the Weather Center website.
The center is open to the public on a limited schedule, which Lellock says helps with cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. The center is currently open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We decided to just be open three days a week not knowing how many people would be around, and plus having so many surfaces to disinfect, we wanted to be able to manage that properly, and keep our staff hours down,” Lellock said.
With the prospect of school starting in the fall, Lellock doesn’t expect to have the same influx of student trips this year either. She said typically there are three school districts who schedule field trips, and she isn’t expecting any of them.
“I can’t imagine. They’re going to have their hands full dealing with what they have to deal with. They’re not going to be able to do fall field trips,” Lellock said. “We will be available for homeschool field trips, cyber school field trips. Those are usually fewer people.”
She did say she and other workers at the center will travel to school to give weather-based presentations, but doesn’t expect the schools to be bringing in many outsiders either.
“We have an outreach program, so that is available should anyone want us coming in,” She said.
Lellock said the center was lucky to get funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was good. Having the shutdown happen right after Punxsutawney’s biggest Groundhog Day made it easier on the center financially.
The center is open, but is looking forward to getting back to a normal schedule sometime in the future, Lellock said.