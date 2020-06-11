PUNXSUTAWNEY — Chris Dyson, a Punxsutawney local, found the courage to speak up with the help of some friends, and hosted a week long peaceful protest along Mahoning Street last week.
The protest gathered everyday from 2 to 9 p.m. for the week, walking with signs and chanting occasionally. The protest will also be held again on June 19, or Juneteenth, a day that celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States. The group had about 100 signatures in a book used to track participation.
Dyson has lived in Punxsutawney for 18 years, since he was 3 years old, and has noticed his share of negativity in Punxsutawney, even if he has never been a direct target of it.
He said he let comments and actions go that he should’ve spoken up about because he was accepted in town, having grown up there. When he attended IUP Punxsutawney campus, other black students would ask Dyson to shop for them because they didn’t feel safe in town.
He recently made a Facebook post about buying a new car, and had plenty of positive reactions, but not when he posted about the protests.
“I just got that car, so I made a post and everyone was liking it. I started this movement and no one was liking it. You can congratulate me when I get a new car, but not when I’m standing up for my life?” Dyson said.
During the first two days of protesting, the group received death threats and had to have police present for their safety. Dyson said he was told to move to the city “where he belongs.” After a full week of protesting along the street, they were noticing a difference in people driving past.
“Especially with all the backlash we’ve been getting, it forces people to stand up,” Dyson said.
“You should see the ripple effect, that’s why I’ve been saying have the courage to honk. We have the courage to stand here and be laughed at, and when one person honks, seven people honk,” said Chey Painter, another organizer.
The group also received several donations during the week, from individuals and businesses. Fox’s Pizza donated pizzas for the protesters, and many others provided water and other snacks to them.
One girl from Boston, who grew up in Punxsutawney, stopped to donate a case of water.
“There’s been new faces every day,” Painter said.
The group tried to stay away from chanting because they noticed chanting often opened the door for people to shout back with disagreeing chants. Even in the face of rude comments being shouted from passing cars, the group stayed positive with Painter beginning a change of “peaceful protest” or yelling “we love you anyway.”