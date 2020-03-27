PUNXSUTAWNEY — Though the Week of Giving began as the coronavirus pandemic began to impact the local area, the Punxsutawney community still managed to raise a total of $38,616 during the event.
Bridge Builders Community Foundations President Tom Moulin said he was impressed by the amount of community support he saw during the uncertainty.
“I’m floored by the generosity of so many members of the community,” Moulin said.
The total amount raised was only 15 percent less than was raised last year, and reached that total across Clarion, Forest, Venango, and Punxsutawney counties. The total across all the counties was $284,606 with 1,458 total donations. Moulin said the organization was bout $20,000 short of reaching the $1 million mark for the total raised since the event began four years ago.
“The Punxsutawney Memorial Library had to cancel a lot of events, but a lot of people persevered, and we pivoted to the online focus,” Moulin said.
Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) of Jefferson-Elk, and Clearfield Chapter was fourth in most money raised across all four locations, and the most in Punxsutawney. It raised $12,031 from 18 donors.
Following this organization in Punxsutawney was the Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation Unrestricted Endowment with $3,500, SPLASH with $3,475, the Weather Discovery Center with $3,435, and the Punxsutawney Memorial Library with $2,625.
The Punxsutawney Garden Club had the highest number of unique donors in Punxsutawney with 22 donors raising $2,275. Following them were the library with 19, the weather center with 18, and CEF with 18.
“This is a testament to our community and what we can do when we’re together, especially during this time of heightened need with so many people impacted by the virus,” Moulin said.