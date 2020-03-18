What do they mean? The coronavirus pandemic has caused terms rarely used in everyday life to be heard time and again on news programs and from health department officials. So what exactly do these terms mean?
The definitions of the following terms are from the state Department of Health’s website:
Contact spread: A person had contact with an individual who tested presumptively positive. THE SOURCE OF INFECTION IS KNOWN.
Community spread: Multiple people have been infected with a contagious disease in an area where people are not sure how or where they become infected. THE SOURCE OF INFECTION IS UNKNOWN.
Quarantine: A person has been EXPOSED to someone who has COVID-19 and is AT HOME to limit community exposure and to see if the person BECOMES SICK.
Isolation: A person SICK with COVID-19 is SEPARATED from people who are not sick to AVOID SPREADING ILLNESS.
Community mitigation: These are plans that are steps that are taken on a larger scale to SLOW THE SPREAD OF DISEASE.
Social distancing: Staying away from CLOSE CONTACT in public spaces.