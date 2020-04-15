The Community Blood Bank, as the exclusive supplier to Penn Highlands Brookville, Clearfield, DuBois and Elk, strongly urges everyone to schedule an appointment prior to coming to a blood drive, according to CBB Community Relations Specialist Jaclyn Seymour.
“This will help us spread out the donors and keep the number of people at a blood collection location to a minimum while still ensuring the needed blood donations can still occur,” said Seymour. “The CBB is spreading all of the chairs in our waiting areas, as well as the donation beds to adhere to social distancing. If the blood drive is on our mobile blood mobiles, we are limiting the number of people who are in the blood mobile at one time.”
Seymour said those wishing to donate blood may be asked to wait in their car or outside if it is nice out.
“Our staff has a system in place to make sure your spot is saved in the correct order and will come get you when it is your turn,” she said. “The biggest way we can adhere to social distancing is if everyone schedules an appointment before coming to the blood drive. This is the best way we can stagger donors in a safe, but efficient way.”
The Community Blood Bank has upcoming blood drives in the area at the following locations:
PH DuBois
- — Community Resource Building from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday, May 8.
PH Clearfield
- — Bloodmobile outside of the hospital from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
PH Brookville
- — Bloodmobile outside of the hospital June 11, Aug. 13, Oct. 8 and Dec. 10.
To schedule a blood donation appointment, please call 716-450-0376.
While the stay-at-home order is in place for the entire state, donating blood is essential to the health and safety of the community, therefore, it is okay and encouraged to come donate when individuals can, said Seymour. Donating with the Community Blood Bank, individuals are helping to save their family, friends and neighbors right here at home.