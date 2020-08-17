DuBOIS — Why the DuBois Area School District has to modify its reopening plans when school starts on Aug. 24 were explained by Superintendent Wendy Benton at Thursday’s meeting.
With the development of the COVID-19 Early Warning Dashboard system implemented by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the recommendations contained within this guidance rely on two standard public health metrics, Benton said.
“And that would be the incident rate of the cases within the county, as well as the percent positivity of diagnostic testing,” said Benton. “So because our district encompasses two counties, we have Jefferson County as well as Clearfield County, the question was posed: Well, what if one county is within the threshold of reopening and the other county is not? And we are told that we must use the county with the highest rate of incidents and percent positivity, whatever county is higher.”
The data shows that Clearfield County is higher than Jefferson County.
“If you look at the incident rate over the most recent seven days per 100,000 residents, and I believe that we have about 80,000 residents in Clearfield County, we are at 29 and we must be less than 10 in order to, or it is suggested, in order to reopen in full, in person,” Benton explained. “And we have to have the percent positivity of less than five. So we’re a little bit closer to the mark on the percent positivity, but we are not close to less than 10 with 29 cases.”
Pennsylvania as a whole, Benton noted, is seeing a decrease in cases.
“However, the incident rate is still at 39.2. So some positive news, but also concerning news across our state,” she said.
When the new guidance and these statistics were just released Aug. 10, Benton decided to do some fact checking. She contacted the Penn Highlands COVID-19 Task Force to determine if they are also seeing an increase in cases.
“And they confirm the accuracy of the data that was provided to us within the early warning dashboard,” said Benton.
While showing a graph at the board meeting specific to Clearfield County, Benton said in February and March, there was nothing.
“We see a little bit in April, a little more in May, June, July, and now when we’re ready to reopen our schools, we are at the highest that we’ve ever been,” she said.
In addition to the daily cases, Benton said there is also the risk level.
“In my conversation with Penn Highlands, clearly they are seeing an increase,” said Benton. “And that doesn’t mean that it’s out of control, that this is a substantive transmission rate, but we are put on notice as a school district from our local health officials, from our state department of health, as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Education that we should, based upon our statistics, be more conservative in our reopening approach to better ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the students and staff and really our entire school community.”
The district has exceeded the threshold and it is now in a moderate category of transmission, she said.
“If we are able to get our statistics back within that low transmission rate, we could return to full, in-person instruction in which all our students can attend in-person learning every day at school, or families can always choose the options two, three, or four,” Benton said. “Whenever we look at we’re in the moderate transmission rate, we need to explore the blended learning model. And this is when all the students can attend in-person learning every other day at school, or families can choose to continue with options two, three or four (blended, distance learning or virtual academy).”
Benton said if Clearfield County would happen to reach the substantial transmission rate, that is when the district would need to move to full remote learning model — either distance learning or the Virtual Academy.
“And we just want to be clear that regardless of the option that you choose for your child, special education services and supports, title one services, and gifted education will be provided within all learning options,” she said.