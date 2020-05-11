WILCOX — In response to the ongoing pandemic, the Elk County Community Foundation has established the COVID-19 Assistance Fund.
The foundation has announced its first grant distribution of $1,500 to the Wilcox Public Library.
The COVID-19 fund is made up of public donations and donors are invited to contribute. By pooling funds, the ECCF can collectively support community nonprofits and have a larger impact. The foundation will waive administrative fees on all donations and will distribute 100 percent of all donations to those agencies in need by an open grant process.
Since mid-March, the Wilcox Library building has been closed, but it is currently supplying eBooks, digital audiobooks, online classes and databases through a variety of suppliers and continuing to explore more offerings. In addition, the library has gathered multiple digital resources to support the area's at-home learning students.
The website at www.wilcoxlibrary.org offers resources as does the Wilcox Public Library Facebook page. The library, it has not been able to perform fundraising events or conduct its annual letter campaign.
The ECCF will administer grants from the COVID-19 Assistance Fund to nonprofit organizations in Elk County that are serving vulnerable populations. Like the Wilcox Public Library, support may also be given to nonprofits that have seen detrimental impacts to their fiscal and administrative operation as a result of a loss of revenue, fundraising or staffing, with focus on education and healthcare throughout Elk County.
Donations to the fund can be mailed to the ECCF at P.O. Box 934, St. Marys, PA, 15857, with checks made payable to the ECCF COVID-19 Assistance Fund. Online donations will also be accepted through www.elkcountyfoundation.org.