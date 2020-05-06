ALCOLA – With just a little more than two months until the Clarion County Fair is scheduled to take place, organizers say they are holding out hope that the July 26 to Aug. 1 event can take place.
Fair Board president Josh Minich provided the following information about how fair officials continue to make preparations despite the uncertainties of whether or not the state will allow gatherings such as the fair to take place this summer:
Will The Fair Go On?
To many right now, this is not of any concern; conversely to others, this is both financially and personally a major question. We have heard from multiple business owners and local groups asking exactly this question. As of now the answer is “Yes.”
The Clarion County Fair Board is planning to proceed with the 2020 Fair as planned. We long for the sounds of laughter filling the park, the smiles, the lights and sounds of the amusement park rides, the roaring motors of the demolition derby and truck pulls. We look forward to the different smells of the concession stands bringing us our favorite treats. The entertainment has all been lined up and we’ve not received a single cancelation. The exhibitors are all busy working and training their animals or designing their projects. Our plans are for the show to go on!
Those are our plans. We have been in contact with other area fairs. We are also in weekly contact with the Pennsylvania State Fair Association and the Department of Agriculture. In spite of our intentions, the final decision does remain beyond our control.
Our plans for the fair are all dependent upon restrictions that Governor Wolf may still have in place on social gatherings, and Secretary Redding of the Department of Agriculture. Secretary Redding is advocating for county fairs to continue as planned. Even though we are facing some significant financial hurdles, we plan to proceed. We will follow whatever restrictions are put in place as long as they are operationally feasible. Our area is the first region re-opened, so we have hope that the restrictions will lift soon with the nicer weather approaching.
Though Penn State and 4-H currently suspended in-person events, their date to reopen comes before our fair. We have been told the fair will run with 4-H participation. The worst case scenario would be for all 4-H participants to show their project under open show. The fair has the capabilities to run all shows including the livestock sale under Department of Agriculture guidelines. This option is, of course, only our Plan B. The Clarion County Fair always has and always will be a major supporter of our 4-H kids. These kids have been planning, working on projects, and raising their animals since last year’s fair. These troubling times are no excuse for our kids to suffer. The show must go on.
The fair is very good for local business. The event draws from all over our county and state. The fairgoers and showman utilize our area’s hotels, restaurants, gas stations, clubs, laundry mats, etc. Lots of our carnival staff are daily patrons at our local restaurants. I bet you also never knew that many of our concession stands also purchase their supplies for the week locally — meat, cheese and bottled drinks.
Fair Week is also our chance to promote agriculture. If we have learned anything during this pandemic, it should be our gratitude for our locally sourced products. We are blessed in our area to have many family farms still in operation. They provide us with many of the essentials we need for daily life. It is a good feeling to know that Clarion County can provide us all with milk, cheese, beef, chickens, turkey, pork, etc. Several communities have weekly farm markets to bring us the freshest products and baked goods.
The fair not only showcases that, but helps spotlight and encourage our future generations in agriculture. Many of our farmers and businesspeople were once local 4-H kids, as well. They proudly still support our fair as well as our community. What encouragement it is for our local youth to be able to see what and where hard work and determination can take you.
We teamed up with Tropical Amusements again this year. We were able to put together some special deals for 2020. Sunday will still be free day, the same as years past, for admission to the fair grounds. The big news is that the carnival rides will be open from 2 p.m. until close that day. A reduced rate rider pass can be purchased for $7 per rider! This should allow families to not only preview the fair, but also shorter lines and more fun. The other exciting deal we are offering this year is on Monday — the entry fee will be $6 per person. This low price covers everything on Monday: rides, side shows, grandstands, etc. We will also continue our pre-sale ticket sales at a reduced rate of $7 and tickets at the gate (except Sunday and Monday) will continue to be $8 per person.
We are very aware of the financial impact recent events have had on our community and hope that the above changes will help alleviate some of those burdens. The Clarion County Fair is not immune to those effects, either. We were unable to have our biggest fundraiser prior to this year’s fair. We are a non-profit organization and rely heavily on ticket sales, Department of Agriculture reimbursements, sponsorships and fundraising. It takes all of those sources to allow the annual county fair to operate and our continued improvements to the fairgrounds to occur, with new buildings, upgrades to barns, to donate to community events, etc. Not to mention paying premiums, judges and more to provide the best experience possible for all our exhibitors.
This year is especially hard as we were planning to replace the deteriorating Merry Go Round building with a large social hall and exhibit building. However, with the state’s current financial situation this has had to be postponed.
We are very fortunate to have so much support from local individuals, businesses and families. Our sponsors are the life blood of the fair, and we value each and every one of you. Many conversations took place regarding when and if the sponsorship packets should be dispersed this year. So many in our area are experiencing financial hardships. It was only after several of our loyal annual sponsors reached out inquiring on where the packets were that we decided to send them out. They confirmed our belief of the importance of our organization to the local community. The sincerest of thank yous to all our sponsors that can continue to support us this year.
To those sponsors that are unable to support us this year, we also say Thank You for your support in years past. We hope and pray for relief from present hardships and look forward to better times and working together again in the future.
The decision to continue forging on while facing financial and social issues is a hard one. However, as so many in our community have pointed out, the annual county fair is an important local event. For many families the yearly fair is their family vacation. It is a chance to reconnect, to see old friends and to make new ones. Many of our exhibitors are third and fourth generation of showmen and women. For those that don’t compete, it is a chance to get out and socialize.
From being involved with the fair and the 4-H I can tell you how much this week means. The Clarion County Fair is more than just rides and food. This week allows youth and adults alike to showcase their talents — canning, gardening, quilting, baking and photography. This is one week a year our community gets to show off what they can do.
We will adhere to the guidelines set before us. We will not endanger members of our community. However, we plan to hold onto hope and forge ahead. The Clarion County Fair Board is planning to work as hard as normal to continue building and bringing you the very best fair we possibly can.
I leave you with God Bless, Stay Safe and see you at the fair!
JOSHUA N. MINICH
Clarion County Fair Board President