Wineries in DuBois and surrounding areas have implemented a variety of new services to help customers cure the quarantine blues.
Laurel Mountain Winery of Falls Creek has thrived on family tradition at four different sites for nearly 25 years, becoming a state-wide staple in the wine community.
The winery on Old Grade Road has been offering half-off price shipping, curbside pickup and most recently, delivery service within a 10-mile radius, with a three-bottle minimum, said Manager Vicki Tretick.
The deliveries started April 25, Tretick said.
“We thought it might help with our customers who don’t want to venture out,” she said. “It’s just another option for our customers’ convenience, while at the same time respecting social distancing.”
The winery has also seen a great increase in its purchases with state stores closed, Tretick adds, including at its Pittsburgh location, Castle Wines, Martin’s grocery store in DuBois and Shop ‘n Save in Punxsutawney.
“It’s so important to support local wineries during this time,” she said. “We are family-owned and operated and employing local staff. Local wineries rely on the support of their community to be able to maintain their business, but also, more importantly, to maintain a place within the community.
“We hope by offering a new delivery service we can reach out more into the community.”
The Winery at Wilcox at the DuBois Mall has also been mixing things up for wine fans, offering a new “wine slushie hotline” at 814-375-4501 and pre-order and pickup services at 814-375-6885.
Toni Kulbacki of Two Birch Winery in downtown DuBois said the winery has been able to remain open, but practices social distancing. Customers can call in an order, pay electronically and then come in and pick it up or have it delivered to their car.