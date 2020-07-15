REYNOLDSVILLE — The Winslow Township Board of Supervisors are having difficulty with ongoing road projects due to the coronavirus pandemic slowing the materials supply chain.
Marilyn Buhite attended the township meeting to ask for Blose Hill Road, by her house, to be worked on. The Township began some work last year to fight the dust problem, and told Buhite to come back to remind them more work needed done. She was told that the crew doing the work had gotten as much oil as they could right now, and it was no guarantee her road would be done.
“I’m pretty sure they got as much oil as they possibly could right now. I don’t know if your road is going to get finished out this year. It is what it is at this point with the COVID and everything going on. There’s no guarantees,” Supervisor Rick August said.
August explained that townships all over are experiencing this same problem with materials for projects and upkeep.
Buhite suggested trying to work with Henderson Township, as part of the road is in their township. She recalls a time when the whole road was taken care of by the two townships. She said there are about 12 houses, two businesses, and an amish school on the road.
“It’s not so much getting the materials, it’s getting them on time anymore,” August said.
The problem the township is seeing now is getting the oil for the tar and chipping of the roads.
He said they can send projects out to bid and award them to be done, but then it depends on how much material the company can get at one time.
August said Falls Creek just now got replacement LED bulbs for some lights that were struck by lightning last year just before COVID-19 began spreading.
“There’s more people out there hurting than what you really think there is,” August said.
The supervisors also motioned to find another contractor for seal coating, as the current contractor has not returned any of the board’s calls and it is believed the work was left incomplete.