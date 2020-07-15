Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced tighter restrictions specifically targeting restaurants and bars in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
The statewide restrictions, which go into effect on Thursday, July 16, limit indoor seating at restaurants and bars to 25 percent capacity and prohibit bar service. Bars may only be open for sit-down meals at tables or take-out orders, and alcohol can only be served for on-site consumption in the same transaction as a meal.
Non-bar seating outdoors can continue.
Prior to Thursday, restaurants were able to operate at 50 percent capacity for indoor seating.
Additionally, Wolf said indoor events or gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited, as are outdoor events of more than 250 people.
Wolf’s order also requires nightclubs to close. Gyms are permitted to continue operations, but are asked to consider more outdoor activities.
All businesses are requested to have employees telework if possible.
The state Department of Health announced nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to more than 97,600.
“During the past week, we have seen an unsettling climb in new COVID-19 cases,” Wolf said in the release. “When we hit our peak on April 9, we had nearly two thousand new cases that day with other days’ cases hovering around 1,000. Medical experts looking at the trajectory we are on now are projecting that this new surge could soon eclipse the April peak. With our rapid case increases we need to act again now.”
According to the press release, the mitigation efforts in the new orders, signed by Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine Wednesday, include:
Bars and RestaurantsAll businesses in the retail food services industry, including restaurants, wineries, breweries, private clubs, and bars, are permitted to provide take-out and delivery sales of food, as well as dine-in service in both indoor and outdoor seating areas so long as they strictly adhere to the requirements of the guidance, as required by the order, including:
- Prohibition from conducting operations unless the facility offers sit-down, dine-in meals or is serving take-out sales of alcoholic beverages.
- All service must be at a table or booth; bar service is prohibited.
- Alcohol only can be served for on-premises consumption when in the same transaction as a meal.
- Take-out sales of alcohol for the purposes of off-site consumption are permitted subject to any limitations or restrictions imposed by Pennsylvania law.
- Non-bar seating in outdoor areas (tables or counter seats that do not line up to a bar or food service area) may be used for customer seating.
- Social distancing, masking, and other mitigation measures must be employed to protect workers and patrons.
- Occupancy is limited to 25 percent of stated fire-code maximum occupancy for indoor dining, or 25 persons for a discrete indoor event or gathering in a restaurant. The maximum occupancy limit includes staff.
Nightclubs
- All nightclubs, as defined by the Clean Indoor Air Act, 35 P.S. § 637.2, are prohibited from conducting operations.
Other events and gatheringsEvents and gatherings must adhere to these gathering limitations:
- Indoor events and gatherings of more than 25 persons are prohibited.
- Outdoor events and gatherings of more than 250 persons are prohibited.
- The maximum occupancy limit includes staff.
Teleworking
- Unless not possible, all businesses are required to conduct their operations in whole or in part remotely through individual teleworking of their employees in the jurisdiction or jurisdictions in which they do business.
- Where telework is not possible, employees may conduct in-person business operations, provided that the businesses fully comply with all substantive aspects of the business safety order, the worker safety order, and the masking order.
Gyms and fitness facilities
- All gyms and fitness facilities, while permitted to continue indoor operations, are directed to prioritize outdoor physical fitness activities. All activities must follow masking requirements as provided by the July 1 order, and must provide for social distancing requirements of persons being at least 6 feet apart, as well as being limited by any limitations related to gatherings.
The press release continues, “businesses and individuals in violation of these orders, issued pursuant to the authority granted to the Governor and the Secretary of Health under the law, including the Pennsylvania Disease Control and Prevention Law, could be subject to fines, business closure or other applicable enforcement measures.”
The state, according to the release, has identified three primary reasons for case increases, including residents ignoring mask-wearing requirements and social distancing, out-of-state travel and a lack of national coordination.