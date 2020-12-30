HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that the temporary COVID-19 mitigation efforts for Pennsylvania put in place on Dec. 12 will expire as planned on Jan. 4, 2021.
The recent statewide restrictions include a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars, pausing K-12 school sports and closing venues such as gyms, theaters and casinos, among others.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, those limited-time restrictions will expire, reopening indoor dining and allowing school sports to restart, according to Wolf.
“Our mitigation efforts over the past several weeks are working, and I thank everyone who abided by the restrictions put in place to protect us,” Wolf said in a press release. “Every time we make a small decision to avoid risk – or take steps to make our actions a little bit less risky – we are helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. At this time, my intention is to allow the time-limited mitigation orders that went into effect on Dec. 12 to expire as planned on Jan. 4."
Mitigation orders already in place prior to those that began on Dec. 12 are continuing, Wolf said, including mask wearing, the size of gatherings and capacity limits on businesses and restaurants.
According to a press release from the governor's office Wednesday, mitigation efforts that remain in effect on Jan. 4 include:
Business, work, school, child care and congregate settings
- Child care may open, complying with guidance
- Congregate care restrictions in place
- Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities
- Schools subject to CDC and commonwealth guidance
- Telework must continue unless impossible
- Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements
- Masks are required in businesses
- All in-person businesses may operate at 75% occupancy, except where noted
- Self-certified restaurants may open at 50% capacity for indoor dining; Restaurants that have not self-certified are at 25% capacity for indoor dining
- On-premises alcohol consumption prohibited unless part of a meal; cocktails-to-go and carryout beverages are allowed
- Serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11 p.m., and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight
- Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only
- Indoor recreation and health facilities (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged; fitness facilities directed to prioritize outdoor activities
- All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and museums) open at 50% occupancy
- Construction at full capacity with continued implementation of protocol
- Hospitals are still being monitored to determine if elective procedure reductions should be ordered regionally
- The out-of-state testing requirement is still in place
- Local governments may still have more strict guidance in place
Social restrictions
- Gatherings limits determined using maximum occupancy calculator
- Face coverings are required to be worn indoors and outdoors if you are away from your home
- Unnecessary travel should be limited