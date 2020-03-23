HARRISBURG — According to a press conference held Monday afternoon, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued a stay-at-home order for six counties — Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Monroe and Montgomery counties. The stay-at-home order was already in place in Philadelphia.
People can only leave their homes to do things that are “life sustaining,” Wolf said, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy. The stay-at-home order began at 8 p.m. Monday and continue for two weeks.
School closures in the state of Pennsylvania will also be extended for another two weeks.