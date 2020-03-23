Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WET WILL AFFECT NORTHERN HUNTINGDON...CENTRE... WESTERN SNYDER...WESTERN UNION...SOUTHERN TIOGA...CLINTON...EASTERN CLEARFIELD...MIFFLIN...NORTHWESTERN JUNIATA...LYCOMING...SOUTHEASTERN POTTER...NORTHEASTERN BLAIR AND SOUTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT... AT 127 PM EDT, THE LEADING EDGE OF AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR CAMMAL TO NEAR POTTERS MILLS TO NEAR WILLIAMSBURG. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. THE HEAVY WET SNOW WILL LAST ABOUT 30 TO 45 MINUTES IN ANY LOCATION AND COULD ACCUMULATE A SLUSHY HALF INCH TO ONE INCH ON GRASSY AREAS IN THE VALLEYS AND UP TO 2 INCHES ON THE RIDGES. THE SNOW WILL LIKELY STICK ON UNTREATED ROADS CROSSING HIGHER ELEVATIONS OVER 1500 FEET ABOVE SEA LEVEL, WHERE ROAD TEMPERATURES ARE HOVERING AROUND 32 DEGREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ALTOONA, STATE COLLEGE, WILLIAMSPORT, LOCK HAVEN, LEWISTOWN, HUNTINGDON, BELLEFONTE, TYRONE, JERSEY SHORE, MIFFLINBURG, PARK FOREST VILLAGE, CARROLL, WOODWARD, BOALSBURG, KEATING, PLEASANT GAP, PHILIPSBURG, LAMAR, STORMSTOWN AND LEMONT. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING.