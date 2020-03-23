HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania nail and hair salons, barbershops and similar businesses were ordered by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to close late last week, the latest to fall victim to efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Wolf acted in concert with a coalition of four other Northeast states.
Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania have been coordinating in recent days to create a uniform response to the growing number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The directives went into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday in all four states.
"We know how the novel coronavirus spreads, and we are making data-driven decisions as the situation evolves to continue to reduce density and slow the spread of the virus," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release. "We remain in constant communication with our neighboring states to ensure we are establishing a set of uniform rules and regulations for the entire region. These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to (protect) the health and safety of New Yorkers and all Americans."
The moves follow a similar decision Thursday in each of the four states to mandate the closure of the interior of all shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys. Those restrictions went into effect at 8 p.m. Thursday.
In Pennsylvania, Wolf has decreed that law enforcement will begin to more strictly enforce the closure directives that have been issued because of reports of widespread defiance.
"Pennsylvania continues to work with our neighboring states to implement mitigation strategies that will fight the spread of COVID-19 in our region,” Wolf said in Friday’s news release. “All Pennsylvanians are greatly appreciative of the aggressive approach our neighbors (are) taking, which will help all of our residents as we address this public health crisis."
As of Friday morning, New York has seen 5,711 confirmed diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with 38 deaths. New Jersey has seen 742 cases and nine deaths, Pennsylvania 206 cases and one death, and Connecticut 159 cases and three deaths.
The four Northeast governors, all Democrats, have said that working together is the best way to tamp down the crisis in their region.
"Continuing to work collaboratively and quickly throughout this evolving public health emergency, we have made a very difficult decision to direct the closure of establishments that could impact public health — such as barbers, nail and hair salons,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. “Continuing to confront these critical decisions as a region and across our borders will protect all of our state's residents."