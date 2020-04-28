PUNXSUTAWNEY — With many individuals and even companies switching to making face masks or their components to help meet the high demand during the coronavirus pandemic, Debbie Bauer found a new item to add to her list of Groundhog apparel.
A post on a Punxsutawney page on Facebook asked recently if anyone in the area had taken to making groundhog face masks. Bauer saw the post, decided she was up for the challenge, and set to work.
“I wasn’t intending to make any of them at the start of this,” Bauer said. “The first batch, I made 26 and I’m down to three now.”
When she completed the first few, she posted a photo in response to the original post, and quickly had comments building up requesting the masks. Photos from those who received them quickly began circulating.
“It probably will continue to be part of my groundhog line, they would be good even as a face warmer up on the knob. It will probably be something that I continue after we get past all of this,” Bauer said.
She said she has been a crafter for so long that when a new project is presented to her she usually has enough supplies on hand to get started on it. She also tries to buy a lot of her supplies and products while things are on clearance to keep her costs as low as possible.
“If we can bring a smile or laugh to someone with the groundhog being on the mask then it’s a good thing. It’s a really hard and uncertain time for people and businesses,” Bauer said.