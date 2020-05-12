REYNOLDSVILLE — Construction is underway on a temporary police department on the ground level of the Borough Building in Reynoldsville.
Council member John Burkett was working with Jeff Tech teachers and students prior to the advent of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the shutdown, the students have no longer been able to offer their help so Burkett began moving forward without them.
“This is phase one of what we’re doing. Since we found out with this all going on and them not having school, there’s no timeline of when they’re ever going to be back down here to do this, and I know we have to get (the police department) moved down here because that’s an ADA issue,” Burkett said.
Burkett is one of the owners of Glass Erectors in Reynoldsville, and has been having the employees do the work. The business received Paycheck Protection Program money, allowing it to complete the work at no cost to the borough. The workers donate their time, and the borough only has to pay the cost of supplies.
“Right now we’re not real busy at work, but they wanted that PPP money used to bring the employees back. I got an exemption to work at the police station months ago, but just haven’t had the money or anything to bring them down,” Burkett said.
The business applied for an exemption to work on the police department when it was clear Jeff Tech would not be helping. The crew is made up of union carpenters and glazers who have all the skills to finish the job.
The station being built now will serve temporarily until the old ambulance garage can be renovated to serve as the permanent station. The temporary station will then become a secure waiting room for anyone coming to the police department.
The records will remain on the second floor, but the public will no longer have a need to go up stairs to access the department.
Burkett said he expects the work to be completed in about two to two-and-a-half weeks. He couldn’t give a time frame for completion of the permanent police department because that will be dependent on how busy Glass Erectors is with regular work.
“It wasn’t my decision on my own. Glass Erectors as a whole decided, ‘Yeah, let’s go ahead and do that. We can put guys back to work and help the community out at the same time,’” Burkett said.